ORLANDO, Fl. - How old are you and how old do you feel?
“Any particular age is far less important than how you feel, how you're doing, how you're physically functioning, how you're mentally functioning,” said Dr. William Dale, geriatrician at Center for Cancer and Aging, City of Hope.
A team of doctors at City of Hope are working to change how aging cancer patients receive treatment.
“A 60-year-old could be quite ill, and an 80-year-old could be quite healthy. So, you need some other way to decide from a health perspective how we're going to treat people,” Dale said.
The team created a multi-dimensional assessment tool that looks at each patient’s physical and functional health.
“What can you do in your daily life? Can you go do the grocery shopping? Can you do the yard work? Can you do the things you need to do around the house,” asked Dale.
They're also looking at nutrition, sleep and one of the most important factors, mental health.
The assessment flags each patient’s vulnerabilities, and their treatment is focused on what they need.
Results significantly reduced chemotherapy toxicity, helped control blood counts, nausea, sores and pain. They also learned that patients who suffered hearing loss were more at risk.
“You think, wow, that's weird. Why would hearing impairment be affected? If you think about interacting, there's a lot of instructions that you have to get when you go to the physician,” explained Dale.
A new approach gives senior patients a longer, healthier life and Dr. Dale is working to make this the standard of care for cancer patients nationally.
He has written guidelines for the American Society for Clinical Oncology and encourages older cancer patients to go online at mycarg.org and print out the assessment for free and talk to their oncologist about it.