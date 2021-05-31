That saying about positive thinking leading to positive outcomes certainly is true when it comes to aging.
One study proves it, and gives you something extra to be positive about.
Maureen Smith has absolutely no interest in being put out to pasture.
"I stay pretty busy most of the time. I exercise on a regular basis. Just started doing cardio kickboxing," Smith said.
And, she doesn't give a second thought to the fact that she's nearly 70.
"Nope, not at all. To me age, it's a number. It's what you allow it to be," Smith said.
Professor Shevaun Neupert and her team wanted to test if the everyday things that remind older adults of their age actually affect their health and well-being.
For nine straight days, researchers asked 116 volunteers the same questions about aging, such as whether their thinking was slower.
"We found that, in general, it is good to feel like you have a positive outlook on your aging, that people who feel that they're just as happy now as they were when they were younger, tended to report fewer negative experiences with their aging on a daily basis," Neupert said.
But, that positive attitude has a delicate downside.
"Those same people who felt really good about their aging, in general, were the ones who were the most vulnerable to threats to that feeling of positivity. So, on days when they did experience something that was somewhat negative related to their aging, they had a more steep increase in their bad mood," Neupert said.
Maureen's positive outlook comes naturally, while many other older Americans have to work at it.
But, research now shows either way, the best way to age is to build resilience to face stressful situations.
Professor Neupert also says there are many good things that come with getting older, including an increased vocabulary, better emotion regulation, and stress management.