DENVER, Co. - Cynthia Friedland surrounds herself with color.
But Cynthia’s days turned grey when the pain of scoliosis forced her to quit her job as an ICU nurse.
“I couldn't function. I couldn't sit, I couldn't stand, I couldn't lie down,” Cynthia explained.
Seventy percent of adults over the age of 60 have a curved spine and twenty percent have curves greater than 20 degrees.
“As one ages, then the joints in the discs then become incompetent, which can then cause scoliosis,” said Dr. Shay Bess, spine surgeon at Denver International Spine Center.
Cynthia’s spine was pitched to the side and forward 40 percent. She tried many procedures and medications. Fusion was a last resort.
“I think at some point, people run out of gas and they're miserable,” said Dr. Bess.
“They cut me open from chest to groin and then in the back, from the back all the way down,” said Cynthia.
During an 11-hour surgery, Dr. Bess fused five segments of Cynthia’s spine together, bringing it back into proper alignment. Doctor Bess says there is no age limit and has corrected spines like Cynthia’s for people well into their 80’s.
It worked for Cynthia, and now she is doing things she never thought she would ever get the chance to do.
“I would never have thought about playing the piano before, but now, I can sit at a piano bench and play the piano, Cynthia.
And she is now living life one hundred percent pain-free.
In several studies he has led with the International Spine Study Group, Dr. Bess found that self-image, not pain, is the leading factor in people opting to do surgery in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
It also eases their pain and improves their mental health.