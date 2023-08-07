ORLANDO, Fl. - AI is everywhere you look. But it doesn’t just help write resumes and papers, AI is also changing the medical world.
“We can cut down the experiments as well as cut down the time,” material scientist at the University of Central Florida, Sudipta Seal said.
On average, it takes 10 years to develop a new drug.
A team at the University of Central Florida is aiming to speed up that process using an AI-based screening method they’ve developed.
“We are working on, basically, trying to model drug and the target protein interactions and then predict their interactions,” explained Ozlem Garibay, University of Central Florida computer scientist.
By translating the complex interactions at each drug protein binding site into words, the AI model then analyzes that language to learn which part of a virus protein a drug will bind to.
With 97 percent accuracy, it can predict how well a drug will work.
“So, you can just give it, for example, COVID protein and tests it against all the FDA-approved drugs and see whether or not they bind or not. That's the beauty of this work,” added UCF PhD student Mehdi Yazdani-Jahromi.
It’s called AttentionSiteDTI and it is ready to be used right now, for free, for anyone developing a new drug.
“I think it's going to revolutionize medical fields in so many different ways,” Garibay expressed.
Another upside for using AI in drug discovery is less time in the lab and a lower the cost to create it. Researchers believe those savings could be handed down to the consumer.
Researchers are now ready to create a website like ChatGPT, making it simple for other scientists to put in their data and see if their drug will work or not.