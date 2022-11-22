CLEVELAND — Artificial intelligence is something you commonly see in movies, but researchers are now using the technology to help people with Type 2 diabetes get their disease under control.
"Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness," said Dr. Mary Vouyiouklis Kellis, an endocrinologist at Cleveland Clinic. "It can also affect kidney function. It can affect nerves. It can increase the risk for lower limb amputation."
One of the biggest problems patients face is getting their blood sugar levels under control.
"Over time, when blood sugar rises, it can lead to a lot of different complications," Kellis explained.
In a new study, researchers looked at a technology that uses artificial intelligence and the internet to gather data about a patient's nutrition, physical activity, breathing, and sleep. Thousands of data points are collected via sensors. The info is delivered to doctors and patients to guide treatment decisions. Results showed nearly 84% of patients who used the tool achieved remission, which means they had normal blood sugar levels for at least three months without being on meds. The scientists said this is the highest reported rate of remission of Type 2 diabetes to date.
Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes are on the rise, especially among young people in the U.S. From 2001 to 2017, the number of people under age 20 with Type 1 diabetes increased by 45%, and the number living with Type 2 went up by 95%.