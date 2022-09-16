CHICAGO — Finding the best route and searching Google for an answer are just a couple examples of how we use augmented intelligence every single day, and now, AI is fast becoming the future of health care.
Up to 25% of all heart patients have advanced heart failure. Dr. Jane Wilcox, the chief of heart failure at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute, is part of a team at the hospital that's using AI to detect patients at risk.
"Advanced heart failure can be sort of tricky or nuanced to identify," she said. "So, we've created algorithms, using AI, using machine learning to try to find patients, and we have found patients successfully."
Data science teams are using tens of thousands of data points from their data warehouse, which include clinical data and imaging.
"If we can catch patients who are less sick, potentially, they could be a candidate for a clinical trial," Wilcox said.
The team also used AI to help pinpoint two patients who needed LVADs – two people who may have not been helped until it was too late.
"It doesn't let people fall through the cracks," Wilcox said.
AI is transforming the way doctors take care of patients, just like it's transformed our daily lives.
Other ways augmented intelligence is changing – healthcare, virtual visits, diagnosis and predicting outcomes, medical image interpretations, and training.
A study from Medtronic found that 72% of healthcare executives trust AI to help in patient care.