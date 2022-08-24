SAN DIEGO — Robert Mason recalled what it was like being depressed.
"For me, it was having no energy, no motivation," he shared.
Isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic is just one trigger for depression. Others include genetics, lifestyle, lack of sleep or exercise, and poor diet.
Neuroscientists are using smart phones to create a more personalized approach to treat depression.
"We can get to know more about how a person is going about their daily lives," said Jyoti Mishra, a neuroscientist at UCSD.
Participants check in on an app three to four times a day for one month. Through their smart watch, researchers track sleep patterns, activity levels, diet, and aspects related to stress, such as heart rate, stress, brain activity, and breathing.
"We would see things like, how they slept, whether it was consistently or inconsistently, determining their depression," Mishra explained, "and for the very next person, we would see aspects of how active they were."
It's insight that helps doctors predict what triggers depression for each person and then get to the root of his or her problem.
"If I were to observe that a person's depression is determined by their sleep, then, in the next phase, what we're going to do is provide that person evidence-based sleep treatment, and another person might get evidence based physical activity training," Mishra said.
Researchers said they believe their findings could have broader implications than depression, and that anyone looking for greater well-being could benefit from information quantified from their own data.