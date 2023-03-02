BOSTON, Ma. - When the Black Panther sequel hit movie theaters late last year, it was without its star Chadwick Boseman.
Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43, focusing attention on what experts call a continuing and alarming health trend.
“We have been seeing a steady uptick in the rates of this colon cancer in young people,” said Dr. Kimmie Ng, oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Doctor Ng said the rate of this cancer for men and women under 50 has been increasing two percent per year since the mid-1990s.
“If this trend continues, modeling studies estimate that colorectal cancer will become the leading cause of cancer death in young people under the age of 50 by the year 2030,” Ng said.
Doctor Ng said prevention is key for all adults: no smoking, limit alcohol, limit red meat, maintain a healthy body weight and exercise.
It’s also important to know the signs of colorectal cancer: blood in the stool, a change in bathroom habits, unexpected weight loss, fatigue or shortness of breath and abdominal pain. These are non-specific, and may be easy to miss or ignore.
“If there really is a persistent symptom that is not resolving, further attention should be paid to it,” Ng said.
The recommended age for a baseline colonoscopy has been lowered from 50 to 45.
Dr. Ng said, for some, other screening methods might also be a good option. Those include home stool-based tests that check for DNA changes.
There’s also a test that only examines the left side of the colon, and virtual colonoscopy which uses a cat scan to image the colon.
Dr. Ng said it’s important to note that if any of those tests come back abnormal, patients would need to have a follow up colonoscopy anyway.