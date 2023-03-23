ORLANDO, Fl. - Americans are no strangers to alcohol.
A new report from the CDC shows too much drinking may be even more harmful than first realized.
The four-year study found that one out of every eight deaths that occurred in adults ages 20 to 64 was due to injury or illness caused by excessive alcohol use.
Among those aged 20-34, one in four deaths were attributable to drinking.
Heavy alcohol use can increase the risk of harmful events, such as motor vehicle crashes, drownings, falls, violence, suicide, alcohol poisoning and risky sexual behaviors.
Alcohol overuse has also been linked to illnesses like liver disease, cancer, heart disease, high blood pressure, digestive issues, memory problems and depression.
But quitting isn’t always easy.
“We can see through the research that people can spend 10 years from the moment they wake up and think ‘ugh is there something wrong with my drinking’ until actually stopping,” said Veronica Valli, sober coach and author of "Soberful."
According to Harvard Health, people trying to curb their drinking habits might consider setting a drinking limit goal, writing down all the benefits of cutting back, eliminating all alcohol from their home and keeping a diary of their behaviors.
Most importantly, experts suggest that those interested in stopping drinking find support.
“The number one thing is don’t do it alone. Community is so important,” explained Valli.
The largest recent study in England found that 16-to-25-year-olds were the most likely to not drink at all.
However, according to the 2019 national survey on drug use and health, about 70 percent of people of all ages reported that they drank alcohol in the past year and 55 percent reported that they drank in the past month.