CINCINNATI — More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, and it's predicted by 2050, those numbers will swell to 12.7 million unless there is a breakthrough to prevent or cure it.
For decades, scientists have believed that Alzheimer's is caused by the protein A-beta-42, which causes a buildup of amyloids that are toxic to the brain, but now, scientists at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden and at the University of Cincinnati said new research casts doubt on that theory.
"In fact, by the age of 85, 60% of us have amyloids in our brains and only 10% of us develop dementia, so that is a 5-fold, lower prevalence of dementia that would have been predicted if amyloid was toxic," explained Dr. Alberto Espay., a professor of neurology at the University of Cincinnati.
The researchers said instead of reducing or removing the plaques, treatment might involve increasing the levels of a soluble brain peptide called amyloid beta peptide. The researchers tested the theory by analyzing the brain scans of 600 people, all of whom had amyloid in the brain. Those who had normal cognition had higher levels of the amyloid beta protein than those who had dementia.
"The replacement of these proteins that we're losing may be the most important strategy in the future," Espay said.
The research team has formed an independent company to develop a replacement protein and is working to test it in animals. Espay said his team's theory has been met with mixed reviews in the scientific community. Some said this explains why new therapies that work to remove plaques in the brain have had limited success. Earlier this year, the FDA approved the first drug in years that targets the removal of amyloid plaques after a period of heated debate.