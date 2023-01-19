NEW HAVEN, Ct. - The COVID pandemic required a rapid response from scientists, bringing vaccine technology that had been studied for years front and center.
“I think that when the world had an urgent need for vaccines, when Sars-CoV-2 virus hit, that causes COVID, then it became an opportunity to test this new approach to vaccine development," said Yale Medicine infectious disease specialist Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu.
Traditional vaccines put a weakened germ into our bodies, but mRNA shots, like the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, teach cells to make a protein that triggers an immune response if someone gets infected.
Researchers take that mRNA template and can encode it for the flu, or other infectious diseases. It would also make it easier to tweak during flu season, if there’s a different dominant strain circulating.
"It’s a technology that can be deployed pretty rapidly,” said Ogbuagu.
The doctor said the mRNA flu vaccine would not necessarily be better than the traditional shot, but it does mean more people could be protected.
“Remember that some individuals do not tolerate the already approved influenza vaccines, so, this gives them another option,” added Dr. Ogbuagu.
Another option to stop or slow the spread of a serious, potentially deadly infectious disease.
The mRNA vaccine is currently being studied in a clinical trial.
Dr. Ogbuagu says he expects some preliminary results by March 2023.
The mRNA technology is also being studied for protection against rabies, Lyme disease, Zika, and HIV.