Health Beat: Aortic aneurysm warning signs

ORLANDO, Fl. - An aortic aneurysm is often dubbed a “ticking time bomb.”
That’s because most people who have an abnormal bulge in their heart’s aorta aren't aware until it bursts.
"The aorta doesn’t have pain fibers, so people don’t know that they already have an aneurysm, and they don’t know that their life is in danger. So, it’s really a silent assassin,” said Dr. Shahab Toursavadkohi, vascular surgeon at University of Maryland Medical Center.
Nearly 75 percent of patients with a ruptured aneurysm will die.
Experts say at least 95 percent can be successfully treated if the aneurysm is detected in time.
“As you can imagine, a rupture of a high-pressure piping inside your body can be very deadly," Dr. Toursavadkohi said.
Usually, there are no symptoms before a rupture. But a few early warning signs include chest pain or tenderness, cough or hoarseness, shortness of breath, pain in the back, jaw, or neck, feeling full after small meals or trouble swallowing.
You are at a higher risk for developing an aortic aneurysm if you are male, over age 65, smoke, have high blood pressure, have heart disease, are obese or have a family history.
Dr. Toursavadkohi says aortic aneurysms are often discovered by chance when a patient undergoes imaging tests for another condition or has a physical exam.
A simple ultrasound can detect an abnormal bulge and Medicare and some private insurance offer free or low-cost aortic screenings for people at risk.