ORLANDO, Fl. - Mosquitoes are one of the few insects to evolve a taste for human blood.
“When they bite, it’s uncomfortable because there’s an irritation associated with the biting of the mosquito. It’s actually injecting saliva into your body,” said Michael Roe, professor of entomology at NC State University.
Each year, mosquitoes infect about 400 million humans with the dengue virus. In addition, they transmit viruses such as yellow fever, zika virus, and chikungunya.
Certain people are more attractive to mosquitoes than others because they have higher levels of carboxylic acids on their skin. The acid is produced through sebum, an oily layer that coats the skin.
Roe and his colleagues are working on a mosquito repellant cloth to prevent even these people from getting infected by the pesky pests.
“We have an amazing scientist on our team that’s a mathematician. He can mathematically define all those perimeters, combining them to describe what a cloth would have to be like to prevent mosquitos from biting,” explained Roe.
Scientists at Rockefeller University believe the solution might be to manipulate our skin microbiomes, but until then, they urge people to use insect repellant.
Mosquito preference is a “central question” for researchers and the public.
What is unclear is whether mosquitoes use these compounds only to preferentially search out humans or if a combination of scents indicates that particular individuals might make better meals.
Understanding the chemicals behind mosquito attraction could one day lead to a topical cream that could bring some relief for those on the tastier end of the mosquito magnet scale.