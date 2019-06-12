Health Beat: Are you still allergic to penicillin?

BREAKING NEWS

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 04:18 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 04:21 PM EDT

SEATTLE - Barbara Clements wants to know if she's allergic to penicillin. Both her husband and daughter believe they are. Her dad, too.

"I remember as a child, growing up, he was very careful about it, and so I was just wondering if it was hereditary," Clements said

The nine out of 10 people who wrongly think they're allergic to penicillin may be putting themselves at risk," according to Dr. Seth Cohen, the medical director of infection prevention and employee health at Northwest Hospital & Medical Center in Seattle.

That's especially true for patients who are elderly, immunosuppressed, pregnant, or need surgery.

"If you're labeled as having a penicillin allergy, you may be unnecessarily placed on a broad-spectrum antibiotic that can lead to side-effects or may be less effective than something in the penicillin family," Cohen said.

A skin scratch test can reveal whether a patient has a penicillin allergy in a little less than an hour.

"Skin testing is a rapid, office-based procedure where we can de-list somebody's penicillin allergy," Cohen said. "That means we can tell them in the office that they do not have a penicillin allergy."

He puts penicillin or saline on the skin, scratches it in, marks it and waits for a reaction, if there is one.

It turns out, Clements is not allergic. Now, she wants to get her husband and daughter tested.

Cohen said the skin test is safe and cost-effective, as it reduces the risk of complications in the hospital. Also, many people lose penicillin allergies in about 10 years, so he and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest being re-evaluated.

