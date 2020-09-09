DENVER - Keith Vonderhuevel lost his right hand in a work accident and has struggled with a prosthetic.
"My granddaughters, they grab a hold of my hand," Vonderhuevel shared. "If I'm not watching close enough, I squeeze a little tight, and they're like, 'Ow, let go!' Because without sensation, you can't tell."
But now, Vonderhuevel is on the cutting edge of technology. A team from CU Boulder, Case Western Reserve, and the Cleveland VA Medical Center is working to give amputees prosthetics that can feel.
"The perception of touch actually occurs in the brain, not in the hand itself, so losing the limb is really just losing the switch that turns that sensation on or off," described Dustin Tyler, a biomedical engineer at Case Western Reserve.
"After amputation, the wires are still there," elaborated Jacob Segil, a research healthcare scientist at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center and an instructor of the engineering plus program at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Pressure sensors on the prosthetic hand send signals to a portable stimulator, which then sends electrical impulses into electrodes implanted into nerves in the upper arm. Those nerve bundles send signals to the brain, tricking it into thinking that it can feel fingers, even if there are no fingers to feel.
"Grabbing eggs and not smashing them may seem little to some people, but it's a big thing to others," Vonderhuevel said.
An unexpected effect, it relieved Igor Spetic's phantom pain, giving him and Vonderhuevel the chance to feel good about their futures once again.
"With sensation on, I grabbed her with both hands and picked her up and could actually feel that I was holding her and not squeezing too tight," Vonderhuevel shared, "and she gave me a big hug, and that one just gets to me."
Segil recently won a $1 million career development award from the VA to continue his work. He's started a company called Point Designs, which focuses on prosthetic fingers. He hopes to create artificial limbs and fingers that function and feel like real body parts.