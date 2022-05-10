PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Asthma is the third leading cause of hospitalization among kids under the age of 15. Add in allergies, and it's a dangerous doubly-whammy.
Asthma causes the airways to constrict, and can be life-threatening if not properly managed. If a child also has allergies, it adds to the danger.
But now, there's special personalized care for these complex cases.
Tayonni "Onni" Westbrooks loves to be head over heels. "I'm able to do cartwheels, split, back bends."
Onni is finally able to get the air she needs. From the time she was one month old, she had trouble breathing.
Latoya Westbrooks is Tayonni's mom. "It was terrifying. I thought my baby was going to die."
Onni had severe asthma. Latoya took her to countless doctors, and tried every medication available.
"As she got older, they were trying different injections, different medications. She was on five inhalers," said Latoya.
Onni was also allergic to dust, grass, pollen, dander, and pets.
"You name it, she was allergic to it," continued Latoya.
The combination of asthma and allergies would trigger life-threatening reactions. For a while Onni ended up in the hospital almost once a month.
Last year, the Westbrooks' were referred to PAPA, the Pulmonary and Allergy Personalized Asthma Clinic. Pediatric Pulmonologists and Allergists worked together to wean Onni off a high volume of steroids.
"We came up with a strategy where we were using a combination inhaler that we used several times a day initially to get her under control," said Jeffrey Ewig, MD, Pediatric Pulmonologist, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
"When we did our most recent virtual visit with her, she was actually on a bouncy ball hopping up and down on the bouncy ball throughout the visit," said Priya Patel, MD, Allergist, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Onni's doctors also teach behavioral changes, steps she can take first before grabbing her inhaler.
"I take deep breaths," said Onni. "I do that a couple times and, and it helps."
"She can be a child, you know, and, and live a normal life," continued Latoya.
Onni's doctors also worked with the family on lifestyle changes and have helped her recognize her allergy triggers to reduce the frequency of attacks.