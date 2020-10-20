CHICAGO - Fourteen years ago, back pain slowed Paul Zakula. He had a fusion, but the pain came back years later.
"When it got bad, it got bad," he said. "It got to the point, really, where I could not even walk 10 steps anymore."
Zakula went to his doctor and got an MRI.
"Sat down and he stuck it in the computer, and he was just staring at it, not saying a word, which I knew that couldn't be good," Zakula recalled.
He was going to need spine surgery again, but this time, his surgeon had a new tool for a better surgery. A headset, called x-vision, is a surgical guidance system that allows the surgeon to see through Zakula's skin as if he had x-ray vision.
"What it enables us to do is place screws through tiny poke incisions with 3D visualization of the spine," explained Dr. Frank Phillips, a professor of orthopedics at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush.
CT scans are displayed in front of the surgeon in real time, keeping the surgeon's focus on the patient instead of looking away to see scans on a separate monitor. The device allows the surgery to be more accurate and efficient.
"Place screws in five vertebrae in under half an hour using pre-augmented reality techniques that would often take double that amount of time," Phillips said.
Quicker and safer surgery means faster recovery. For Zakula, six weeks after his surgery...
"I'm able to get up every morning and walk for an hour," he shared.
Right now, the device is approved to be used only in spinal surgery, but Augmedics, the company that designed the headset, has future plans to use it for other surgeries.