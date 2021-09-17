LOS ANGELES — With every press and pull and kick, Helen Joline is one step closer to getting back to normal. Even driving represents a big win for her. Diagnosed with osteoarthritis, her back pain was becoming unbearable.
"The joints just wear out, and then bone spurs occur in those joints, causing further problems, cartilage disappears," Joline said.
Joline underwent a spinal fusion with augmented reality technology. Her doctor, orthopedic surgeon Todd Allen, is one of the first to use such a procedure on spines.
Without augmented reality, surgeons rely on x-rays and CT images. They are looking at screens, not the patients. The difference: smaller incisions, less blood loss, less tissue dissection, lower risks from complications, and the potential for a faster recovery.
"I didn't realize how bad I was feeling until I felt great," Joline exclaimed.
Just a few months after surgery, and Joline is ready to go.
"I'm feeling very strong now," she shared. "My core and my back is feeling strong."
Allen believes augmented reality will be critical in teaching residents on how to perform these very technical spine surgeries, allowing future surgeons to see the spine as well as the trajectory of the instruments within the spine in real time, something new doctors had not been able to see before.