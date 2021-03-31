ORLANDO, Fla. — During a traditional spinal procedure, surgeons focus on the patient in front of them, but they also need to shift their eyes to monitors with critical patient information.
"Basically, what we do is: I leave my traditional loops on, the magnification, and then all I have to do is put on my augmented reality glasses right on top of that, so essentially, it gives me a 55-inch screen right in front of my eyes," described Dr. Chetan K. Patel, executive medical director for spine surgery at AdventHealth and section chair of robotics and navigation for the North American Spine Society (NASS), who designed a system called iSight.
All of the navigation and patient information Patel needs for surgery is on a smart device, which is connected to the system. It's then displayed in his field of vision, meaning he can see the patient and information in his glasses and does not need to look away, improving patient safety, and on average, Patel said the system reduces overall procedure time by at least 10 minutes.
"In your normal, everyday life, you think 10 minutes is not a big deal, but in the operating room, that's a huge deal," Patel explained. "OK, 10 less minutes of anesthetic time, 10 less minutes of bleeding."
AdventHealth's internal review board approved the use of the iSight system, which Patel has used since May 2020. In the patients he has treated to date, he said he has seen a 51% reduction in the time it takes to place surgical screws.