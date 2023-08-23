ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Krysta Owings was 25 and living her dream of working in an equestrian barn, until one morning, something strange happened.
“I woke up and started having, you know, some blurry vision, little bit of balance issues,” recalled Krysta.
Emergency room doctors diagnosed her with a ruptured AVM in her frontal lobe.
“It's a tangle of blood vessels that you're born with," explained Dr. Gregory Zipfel, neurosurgeon at Washington University in St. Louis. "Most people have it for many, many years, often for a few decades, before they find out about it.”
Dr. Zipfel says AVMs are rare and symptoms can be stroke-like. Others can cause seizures. Some never cause any problems and are found only during routine scans.
“We want to get it treated, and treated pretty quickly so it can't rupture again,” added Zipfel.
Dr. Zipfel removed part of Krysta’s skull. Using a high-powered microscope, he was able to seal off the AVM with special clips, and then remove it from the surrounding brain tissue.
Following surgery, Krysta still suffered from the same symptoms.
“I couldn't use anything on my left side of my body. I couldn't walk, I couldn't tell time,” Krysta said.
But that eventually changed.
It took three months before Krysta was ready to get back on a horse, but she knew her buddy Swiper would not let her down.
“He'll just take care of you. He's very intuitive, you know, he'll listen to you,” Krysta said about her horse.
Dr. Zipfel says 10 percent of patients who have an AVM rupture will die.
Of those who survive, up to 30 percent will have long-term neurological problems based on where in the brain the rupture occurred.