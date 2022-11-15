SAN ANTONIO — A few months ago, Charles Hernandez was starting his day, but his head was killing him.
"I woke up with a severe headache on the right side," he recalled.
Hernandez started the drive to work and promptly slammed into a parked car.
"I saw it in front of me, but I couldn't react," he said.
In the emergency room, Fernandez couldn't even tell doctors what happened, but brain scans brought the story to light.
"The doctor said that I had three aneurysms with bleeding in the brain," he shared.
"Charles had an arterial venous malformation, which is an abnormal connection between arteries and veins inside the brain," explained Dr. Justin Mascitelli, a vascular neurosurgeon at Baptist Health System in San Antonio. "On the arteries that were feeding the malformation, they had developed aneurysms over time."
Those kinds of aneurysms can rupture and cause instant death. When Mascitelli operated on Hernandez's brain, the AVM was, fortunately, in an accessible place.
"His AVM was on the top, in the back, and it was on the surface," Mascitelli said. "We make an incision and use a microscope to go into the brain and remove the AVM."
"Next thing I know, they are bringing me back to my bed," Hernandez said.
He recovered with surprisingly few after affects.
"We looked at each other, my wife and I, and tears were rolling down," Hernandez shared. "I think of the people that don't survive or have other issues, so I'm blessed."
Doctors said a headache from an AVM or aneurysm is one like you've never experienced before. If you or a loved one has those symptoms, head to the emergency room right away. Time is critical for treatment.