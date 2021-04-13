JUPITER, Fla. — You do everything you can to take care of your teeth — brushing, flossing, rinsing, and repeat — but...
"I'd go to the dentist and there would be lots of complaints about plaque buildup," recalled patient Denelle Marlowe.
Studies show there is a correlation between plaque buildup and bacteria in our mouth to cardiovascular disease and stroke, but now, a toothpaste is looking to help people prevent heart disease.
"PlaqueHD is a toothpaste to replace your common toothpaste," described Dr. Lawrence Hier, an orthodontist and the inventor of PlaqueHD.
It works by highlighting in green the plaque on your teeth that you miss during brushing. In clinical trials, PlaqueHD removed two to four times the amount of plaque on tooth surfaces than conventional toothpaste. By removing the plaque...
"What it also does is it reduces a very specific protein in the blood called CRP," Hier explained.
CRP stands for c-reactive protein. It is a sensitive indicator of future risk for heart disease and stroke. Two clinical trials were performed with PlaqueHD.
"The reductions in both trials were similar," explained Dr. Charles Hennekens of Florida Atlantic University Schmidt College of Medicine. "They ranged between 30% to 50% reductions in the c-reactive protein levels."
"We have a lot of heart disease in my family," Marlowe shared, "so that's always been in the forefront of my mind."
And now when she goes to the dentist...
"I actually had really great reviews," Marlowe expressed.
The trials were conducted by Florida Atlantic University Schmidt College of Medicine in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin College of Medicine. The team is looking to conduct another trial to see if PlaqueHD decreases the progression of atherosclerosis by using CT scans of the coronary arteries to measure.