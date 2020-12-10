ORLANDO, Fla. - A study by Vanderbilt University has found that one out of 10 women who had a vaginal delivery and one out of four who had a c-section filled a second opioid prescription after giving birth.
"Increasing number of prescriptions was associated with increased rate of these serious outcomes associated with opioid use," said Dr. Sarah Osmundson, an assistant professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Outcomes include addiction, overdose, and even death. So, what can women do to reduce their need for opioids during and after delivery?
"There are some people that have used injections into the c-section site directly, so like lidocaine injections," Osmundson said.
The injections have been shown to reduce opioid consumption by 78%. For vaginal delivery, over-the-counter medications, such as ibuprofen and Tylenol, have dropped opioid use in the hospital by 40%, and a study out of Brazil has found warm showers and exercises were effective in reducing pain and anxiety during labor.
Other things that can help to reduce pain during labor and limit the need for opioids are breathing exercises and muscle relaxation techniques. Some hospitals even offer massage therapy with essential oils to ease pain.