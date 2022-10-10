BALTIMORE — For years, OxyContin, Percocet, and Vicodin were a mainstay of pain management after surgery. Dr. Lauren Nigro, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Mercy Medical Center, said she and many of her colleagues recommend non-narcotic alternatives for patients, even for procedures that require weeks of recovery time, like a tummy tuck.
"A lot of it has to do with the size of the cuts we're making, and a lot of it has to do with also sewing those muscles together," Nigro explained.
But Nigro said for the past several years, there's been a movement to treat pain before, during, and after the procedure. Before, patients are often prescribed Tylenol or other acetaminophen for several days. During, doctors administer a long-acting nerve block that can last three or four days. After, doctors sometimes prescribe the non-opioid gabapentin, non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, and, in some cases, an injection of Botox.
"There's actually a substance in it that it inhibits the substance P, which involves the pain pathway," Nigro said.
Nigro said it's important to use the pain management methods before and during surgery so patients are not suddenly in uncontrollable pain after, which leads to taking more than needed.
Doctors do still prescribe opioids for pain-relief and chronic conditions, but in some states, doctors limit the prescription to 10 pills, or just a week's worth of medication.