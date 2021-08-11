HACKENSACK, N.J. — Lucas Santa Marie is now two years old. He's an adorable little brother to his three big sisters and, by all accounts, a medical miracle.
"We were gambling for when we decided to give birth to him, just a few minutes to hold him," shared Maria and AJ Santa Maria, Lucas' parents. "Now, we've already got two years."
Maria's doctors induced her at 35 weeks. Lucas came into the world at six and a half pounds and 19 inches long, breathing on his own.
A team of doctors developed a first-of-its-kind, six-hour surgery that drained extra fluid in his brain, removed dying brain tissue, and provided his healthy brain with protection by using skin that had developed at the base of his skull.
"We provided him with a scalp, and what happens is the layerings of the brain actually formed bone, so he was able to form bone around a good portion of his skull," explained Dr. Timothy Vogel, a pediatric neurosurgeon at Joseph Sanzani Children's Hospital in Hackensack, New Jersey.
The family knew that Lucas could die at any time, but he proved everyone wrong and left the NICU after one week.
"We always say God has a plan for everyone, and I guess he had something bigger for Lucas and for us," shared AJ.
"When we look at the future, it's a little scary to realize that maybe medically, he might not do much more, but then I always remember that medically, he's not supposed to be here," said Maria.
Vogel said since Lucas is the first to survive the condition, no one is sure how he will continue to develop or what his future holds. His parents said Lucas doesn't speak phrases, but he coos and does say "mom."
Doctors will perform a third surgery around his fifth birthday to give his brain more room as he grows.