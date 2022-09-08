CINCINNATI — A yogurt-based fruit smoothie is Dustin Stein's go-to snack. It's a pretty recent change for him.
"I ate a whole container, a whole bag of marshmallows one time," he said.
His mom, Suzanne, said Dustin's eating habits went downhill after high school.
"Dustin's diet completely changed to let's have a bunch of french fries and soft drinks and that was about it," she shared.
Laura Nabors studies the health of young adults with autism, who are at higher risk for obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
"Some of their medications tend to cause increased weight," said Nabors, a human services professor at the University of Cincinnati. "They may have some food selectivity preferences for just certain foods and it could be high carb foods."
Nabors oversees a healthy lifestyle program, emphasizing the MyPlate model – five food groups that are important parts of a daily diet.
Nabors uses visual cues to explain portions. For example, think of a thumb as the amount of fats you should eat. Two fists equals two portions of vegetables. A playing card is the size of a serving of protein.
At home, she tells parents to involve young adults in planning, shopping and food preparation.
Now, Dustin walks with his parents most nights, and he's curbing his sugar habit.
"I try to set a limit on how much cookies I eat in one sitting," he said.
That's a good goal for everyone, regardless of life circumstance.
The University of Cincinnati researchers said of the young adults in the program, 44% increased their veggie intake, 70% reduced the soda they drank, and more than 60% began walking or exercising more.