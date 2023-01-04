SAN DIEGO, Ca. - Greg Breed barely remembers a time he wasn’t in pain from a drug-resistant E-coli infection in his prostate.
“For the last two years of my life, I basically was on IV antibiotics almost year-round,” Breed said.
“Bacteria definitely are very smart and definitely have multiple ways of overcoming antibiotics that we use to kill them," explained Saima Aslam, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California San Diego.
Aslam connected with a team at Baylor College of Medicine working on a highly personalized solution using bacteria-eating viruses to kill these bacteria.
“What we try to do is generate viruses, they're called phage, that are killers, specific killers, of bad bacteria,” said Baylor molecular virologist Anthony Maresso.
Researchers at Baylor insist the viruses would not infect human cells.
They start by testing each patient’s virus against a library of phage in their lab.
If one of these kill the bacteria, then infusions are made and sent back to the patient’s doctor.
The entire process can take a few weeks to a year.
UCSD has treated 19 patients with phage therapy. Eighty percent are infection-free for the first time in a long time.
“This was their end of the road treatment option, and to have that success rate is really encouraging,” Aslam expressed.
"They have labeled me as a success story now," said Greg Breed.
He can now do the things he loves with the people he loves pain-free and medication-free.