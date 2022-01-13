CHICAGO — Cathi Mintautas calls herself the bionic woman.
"I've had four rotator cuff surgeries," Mintautas, 69, shared. "I had four knee operations, one knee replacement and two hip replacements."
She also had two carpal tunnel surgeries and one ankle surgery.
When Mintautas started feeling symptoms of a re-tear in her left shoulder, she knew something had to be done.
"Significant amount of pain, aches, sleepless nights, and I was only able to move my arm up a certain amount," Mintautas recalled.
"In older patients, what we find is as the tendon tears start to get larger and the tendon starts to retract, and the blood quality starts to deteriorate simply by the aging process, some of these tears cannot be repaired," said Dr. Nikhil Verma, an orthopedic surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush.
That's why Verma came up with a different solution.
"Rather than repairing the tendon, what we actually do is put a small spacer that sits between the top bone, our humerus, which is the top of our shoulder and the top of our shoulder blade," Verma continued.
That not only fills in the hole left by the tear but eliminates the need for full surgery, allowing for less pain, quicker recovery and the ability to get back to normal activities sooner.
"It was less painful, and I didn't have to take as many pain medications," Mintautas shared after she had the balloon spacer procedure.
Four years after the procedure, Mintautas' rotator cuff still keeps her in the swing of things.
Compared to a tear repair, where the recovery is six to eight months, the recovery period for the balloon spacer is about 10 weeks. The balloon spacer is biodegradable and will completely dissolve by 12 months after the procedure. Patients, however, can still feel the effects of the spacer, even after it has dissolved. Researchers are still studying how long the effects of the balloon spacer will last.