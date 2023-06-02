BALTIMORE, Md. – Every year, two million people experience a tear in their rotator cuff.
Rotator cuffs surround the shoulder joint and keep the upper arm bone firmly within the shoulder socket.
Now, balloon spacers are providing surgeons some much needed help in the operating room.
“You put it in just as an unfilled balloon, think of it that way, and then you pump the fluid saline into it and it props open that space,” explained Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, shoulder specialist at the Mercy Medical Center.
Balloon spacers, which were recently approved by the FDA, come in different sizes. The doctor determines the appropriate size of the balloon to fill the space.
“You put small holes around the shoulder, about the size of your pinky nail. Put a camera to the joint and use tools in and out of the other holes to manipulate these balloons, the rotator cuff, whatever you’re fixing,” Dr. Gasbarro said.
Balloon spacers can be used in patients older than 65 years without arthritis who can still elevate their arm above the level of their chin.