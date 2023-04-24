COLUMBUS, Oh. - Cigarette makers first started adding menthol to their products decades ago to give the smokes a minty aftertaste.
“It tends to make nicotine products easier to try. So, it's easier for young people or non-tobacco use to initiate with menthol products,” said Director of the Center for Tobacco Research at the Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center, Theodore Wagener.
Wagener and his colleagues studied the addictive potential of not just cigarettes and cigars, but all smoking products containing menthol.
“It actually changes how nicotine is metabolized in the body. Because of that, people have a tendency to have a more difficult time quitting,” Wagener explained.
The FDA announced a proposal last year to ban menthol in cigars and cigarettes. According to Wagener's research, that proposal doesn’t go far enough.
“It leaves open the possibility that smokers can use menthol, roll your own pipe tobacco and cigarette tubes to create a roll your own cigarette that's mentholated,” Wagener added.
The FDA is reviewing public comments on its proposed ban. A ruling is expected to come in the next few months.