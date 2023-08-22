ST. LOUIS, Mo. - At a time when Harley Boaz should be having the time of her life, her life was literally at risk. At 16, Harley weighed 285 pounds.
“I was diagnosed with hypertension. I was prediabetic. I had high cholesterol,” Harley said.
A new CDC study warns that type 2 diabetes will surge 700 percent in people under age 20 over the next 40 years. New guidelines by The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) hope to revolutionize the way doctors approach childhood obesity.
“It says we should offer all of our treatments as soon as a patient is eligible for them,” explained Dr. Jennifer Sprague, pediatric endocrinologist at Washington University in St. Louis.
For the first time, Sprague says doctors have a roadmap on how to treat these children.
“It highlights that a ‘watch and wait’ strategy is not effective,” she added.
The AAP guidelines include evidence-based recommendations such as motivational interviewing and behavior treatments and pharmaceuticals like the newly FDA-approved Wegovy, the first once-weekly weight loss injection approved for kids 12 and up.
“They can make a really huge difference in patients’ lives,” Dr. Sprague said.
Studies show that 95 percent of teens with type 2 diabetes who had bariatric surgery no longer had it three years following surgery, and 74 percent normalized their high blood pressure.
“I think there's always hope that if you treat this disease, you're gonna lessen the long-term consequences,” expressed Sprague.
The new guidelines also urge pediatricians to take into account genetics, physiology, socioeconomic factors and the environment.
Experts stress obesity is not just about weight. It’s a complex issue that requires a comprehensive and personalized treatment plan.