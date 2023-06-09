Health Beat; Better breathing with COPD

NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone, until midnight EDT tonight. An Air Quality Action Day means that air quality within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For more information on current and forecast concentrations of ground-level ozone and fine particulates, visit www.airnow.gov or www.aqpartners.state.pa.us