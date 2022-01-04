CINCINNATI — Food fuels our body and gives us energy, but for thousands of Americans, eating is an unhealthy obsession.
"Binge eating disorder is the most prevalent eating disorder, and unfortunately, there's still very limited options or targeted options," explained Dr. Francisco Romo-Nava, a psychiatrist at Lindner Center of Hope at the University of Cincinnati.
Romo-Nava and his colleagues are working to learn how an individual's body clock plays a part.
"Among the population, it's estimated that between 10% and 15% of the population will be morning type, clearly morning types," Romo-Nava said. "Then, most of the population will be intermediate types between 70%, 75%, and only about 5% of the population is a true evening type."
Romo-Nava said a master circadian clock in the brain feeds information to cells in the body, triggering needs and responses, like getting tired and hungry. He said past research suggests "night owls" might be more susceptible to binge eating behavior.
"Binge eating tends to occur in the second part of the day into the evening and night," Romo-Nava said.
The researchers want to know if re-adjusting the circadian rhythms of people with binge eating disorder could be an effective part of treatment.
The University of Cincinnati researchers are leading a clinical trial of 40 people. Romo-Nava said they want to determine if the circadian clock does play a significant role in bingeing behavior, and if so, could treatment options like melatonin or light therapy readjust a patient's body clock.