ORLANDO, Fl. - They play hard and fall harder.
Fractures are a common injury in young children, and traditional surgery to repair them involves implanting metal into the bone. After the bone heals, another surgery is required to remove the implants.
Medical experts say there may be a better way.
“We think that there is a better way that you can heal bone damages using bioabsorbable implants, that you can implant them into the bone defect and they get degraded over the time,” explained Mehdi Razavi, assistant professor at University of Central Florida.
The new implant is made of a magnesium composite and is infused with nanoparticles that help regenerate new bone, making the healing process quicker.
“It can be a significant improvement for patients, improving quality of life of patient, saving healthcare cost,” added Razavi.
The only risk of the new implant being made of magnesium is the biodegradation rate, which is high.
Experts say it may result in the production of hydrogen bubbles, which could have damaging effects around the muscle tissue.