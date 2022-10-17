ORLANDO, Fla. — Twelve-year-old Sami Atkinson's arm is part function, part personal fashion.
Sami was born with a condition that caused her arm to develop incompletely. Three years ago, she joined a trial being conducted by Limbitless Solutions. The scientists specialize in developing advanced, muscle-sensing technology.
"It's (the arm) not heavy anymore because I use all my muscles," Sami said.
The newest version of the bionic arm uses electromyography. When the muscles flex, they produce a voltage, like a battery.
"With the same stickers that you would use for having an EKG on your chest, we can put them on the bicep muscle," said Albert Manero, co-founder of Limbitless Solutions. "And then, when that muscle is contracted, we read that signal and send it to the computer chip that's in the hand, and that will tell the hand to do different gestures and routines."
Next, these researchers want to know what changes are occurring in kids who were born without limbs, but now have prosthetics that can pinch and lift.
"We're looking at seeing if there's any changes in the brain and the functionality," said Shea McLinden, a UCF Health Sciences student.
Sami said in the past three years, she's been able to help with chores at home.
"I could fold laundry; I could fold shirts. I can fold anything," she exclaimed.
The researchers said the prosthetics empower children at a time during their social development when they may need validation most.
"Just always remember that you're special," Sami said.
Over the past three years, the researchers have fitted 18 children with the customized prosthetics, which are 3D printed. The kids enrolled in the trial will perform tasks in a functional MRI machine so researchers can measure their brain activity.