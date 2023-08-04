ORLANDO, Fl. - Age, family history and having dense breasts are all factors that can increase your risk for breast cancer.
But so can some forms of birth control.
“Certain birth control pills may increase risk of breast cancer while you are on them,” said Shelley Tworoger of Moffitt Cancer Center.
A UK study found all hormonal contraceptives increase the risk of breast cancer by 20 to 30 percent. That risk increases with certain factors.
“For some women, it’s okay, and other women, it’s not,” Professor Tworoger said.
One of those factors is age.
For example, for women ages 16 to 25 taking birth control, there would be eight new cases of breast cancer per 100,000 women.
For women ages 35 to 39, that number jumps to 264 per 100,000.
Experts also say the length of time matters.
Twice as many cases of breast cancer were found in women who took birth control for 10 years compared to those who took it for less than a year.
Birth control still produces a lower risk of breast cancer than drinking alcohol and smoking. That risk, Professor Tworoger says, “Seems to go away once you stop.”
Women are urged to talk to their doctor to determine whether the risk of breast cancer outweighs the benefits of birth control.
Birth control is not only linked to an increase in breast cancer, but it can also increase your risk for blood clots and strokes.
However, birth control can lower your risk for ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer and colon cancer.