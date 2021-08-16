TAMPA, Fla. — Jack Osmanski, 66, is enjoying the retirement life.
"I hunt and fish with my son," he shared. "I've been reading a lot more."
That is until one night, when he woke up with a sudden and sharp pain.
"I've been through a few car crashes," he said. "I fell through the ceiling seven years ago, and I never had a thing that was quite as painful as that in my life."
Osmanski had developed a five-millimeter kidney stone, the size of a pencil top eraser.
"It felt like someone was actually stabbing me in the back," Osmanski exclaimed.
He was given pain medication at the hospital and took a "let it pass on its own" approach, but the stone was not moving.
"If they don't pass on their own, you can't leave a kidney stone blocking the kidney for longer than four to six weeks without having long-term kidney damage," explained Dr. Ross Simon, a urologist at Tampa General Hospital.
So, Simon suggested a new laser technology called MOSES. With its ability to fire two pulses of a laser, it can treat bigger kidney stones more efficiently.
"The MOSES technology also allows you to have a more flexible fiber, which can get around corners in the kidney and access different stones that we weren't able to do so easily before," Simon said.
That reduces surgery time and the risk of recurrence. Osmanski had his stone removed with the outpatient procedure and...
"Within two to three days, I started to feel a lot better," he remarked.
Osmanski said the MOSES laser technology was covered by his insurance. Simon said the laser can also be used to treat prostate conditions, such as BPH.