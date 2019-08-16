Health Beat: Blood clots and birth control

SEATTLE - Marilyn Wightman thought losing weight would ease her sudden mysterious shortness of breath in 2009. It didn't. Then, she fainted on the stairs.

"The first question my doctor asked was, 'Are you taking Depo-Provera?' I'm like, 'Yeah,' and he's like, 'Oh, that's it,'" Wightman recalled.

He put her on blood thinners, but she was in and out of the hospital, until last year, when her doctors told her that, without surgery, she had a 10 percent chance of living five years.

"In a very small fraction, however, patients develop a response to the clot, where the clot breaks down, but then you start to develop scar-like plugs that obstruct the vessels and make it harder and harder for the blood to be pumped through the lungs," said Dr. Michael Mulligan, a cardiothoracic surgeon at UW Medicine in Seattle.

In a six-hour procedure that left a scar, Mulligan removed 15 clots mixed with scar tissue from Wrightman's lungs. First, he had to raise her oxygen level, lower her temperature and metabolism, stop her heart and drain her blood.

"You work very quickly to expediently tease out these clots that are multi-branched without puncturing the vessel, which is wafer thin," Mulligan continued.

Wrightman said she wouldn't have taken Depo-Provera if her doctor had told her about the blood clot risk.

"So, I'm telling my story because I want at least one woman to ask the question," Wrightman said. "When your doctor is trying to give you a new drug, ask the question. What are the side-effects?"

Mulligan said as long as Wrightman stays on her blood thinners, her clots should not return. It shouldn't be long until she has her normal life back again.