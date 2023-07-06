ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Retirement was a never-ending adventure for John and Lynn Struckhoff, as they traveled the country. The two have been on a journey together for five decades.
“We met when I was 16, she was 14, and we've been together ever since,” said John happily.
The pair were on the road when John started seeing his wife slowly change.
After undergoing several cognitive tests, doctors believed it was Alzheimer’s.
“I said, ‘Well, how do we know for sure?’ They said, ‘Well, the only way we really know is an autopsy and that's not a practical thing right now,’” recalled John.
John enrolled Lynn in a clinical trial that tests a person’s blood for changes in the brain.
The test measures the amount of amyloid beta proteins called A-beta 42 and A-beta 40 in the blood. The less A-beta 42 in the blood, the more likely you are to have Alzheimer’s, experts say.
“The A-beta 42 is getting stuck in the plaque, so it's not ending up in the spinal fluid or in the blood,” explained Washington University School of Medicine neurologist Dr. Suzanne Schindler.
When combined with genetic risk factors, the test is up to 93 percent accurate in identifying people at risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Doctors say an earlier diagnosis could lead to new treatments to stop the progression.
“That's what we're aiming for; that you'll get these tests and then get treated before you ever get symptoms,” emphasized Dr. Schindler.
That’s not an option for Lynn, but the test did give John peace of mind.
“She and I have been on a journey for 50 some odd years and for whatever reason, she's going on her own journey and I can't come along,” John expressed.
Other ways to test for Alzheimer’s are very costly.
PET scans are the gold standard and cost up to $7,000 per scan. They are not usually covered by medical insurance.
A spinal tap costs one to two thousand dollars, and blood test costs about $1,200 per patient.
The Washington University test is called PrecivityAD. It’s available for use by doctors, but is not yet covered by most health insurance.