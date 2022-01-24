(Ivanhoe Newswire), - “We came up with an analysis to try to distinguish the genes that can predict what are the patients who are going to progress and die from the disease,” said Jose Herazo-Maya, MD and pulmonologist at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine.
These patients tend to have very scarred lungs triggering an immune reaction very similar to the same scarring seen in patients who have a lung disease called Idiopthic Pulmonary Fibrosis, or IPF.
“If we could use the knowledge of IPF and apply it to COVID-19, to try to expedite the development of a good predictor test, or maybe even treatments, then that would've saved lives right in times and money too,” Herazo-Maya said.
Using a simple blood test from IPF patients, Herazo-Maya found 52 genes that predicted a patient's mortality. For COVID-19, 50 of those genes are a match.
If there's red at the top, that patient has a high mortality rate. The accuracy is 73 percent.
“Basically, out of every four patients, you can predict mortality correctly in three. If you have a high-risk profile, that means that we have to be more aggressive with your care," Herazo-Maya said.
Allowing doctors to personalize treatment, drugs and doses for each patient