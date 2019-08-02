Health Beat: Bone scalpel gets girl back in the groove

DALLAS - Twelve-year-old Kaleigh Clemons practiced gymnastics beginning at age five.

"I could do back handsprings all over the yard," she said. "I practiced all the time."

Kaleigh developed severe back pain, and was finally diagnosed with spondylolisthesis, a spinal deformity, made worse by extreme physical stress.

"She was looking at a very difficult life ahead of her with back pain and leg pain if this was left untreated," said Dr. Isador Lieberman, an orthopedic surgeon at the Texas Back Institute.

"He looked me square in the face and he told me, she's going to dance again," recalled Kaleigh's father Mark Clemons.

Now, just four months after surgery, Kaleigh is dancing, regaining her balance and lifting weights, and she is two and a half inches taller.

"This is the ultrasonic bone scalpel, as one of my former fellows said," said Lieberman. "This is the game changer."

The ultrasonic bone scalpel vibrates 22,500 times per second to precisely cut bone, but the tip is not sharp, and bounces off soft tissues. It is a safer, less intrusive way of doing spinal surgery.

"I can't believe where I am now," Kaleigh said.

"In January, we were facing a wheelchair, diapers, all those things that go through our heads, to now where she's riding her bike," said Cassey Clemons, Kaleigh's mother.

Lieberman said when Kaleigh's back heals completely, she would be able to resume gymnastics, if she wanted.