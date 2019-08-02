BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Puerto Rico's outgoing governor says Pierluisi will be successor - more >>

Health Beat

Health Beat: Bone scalpel gets girl back in the groove

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 04:47 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 04:47 PM EDT

DALLAS - Twelve-year-old Kaleigh Clemons practiced gymnastics beginning at age five.

"I could do back handsprings all over the yard," she said. "I practiced all the time."

Kaleigh developed severe back pain, and was finally diagnosed with spondylolisthesis, a spinal deformity, made worse by extreme physical stress.

"She was looking at a very difficult life ahead of her with back pain and leg pain if this was left untreated," said Dr. Isador Lieberman, an orthopedic surgeon at the Texas Back Institute.

"He looked me square in the face and he told me, she's going to dance again," recalled Kaleigh's father Mark Clemons.

Now, just four months after surgery, Kaleigh is dancing, regaining her balance and lifting weights, and she is two and a half inches taller.

"This is the ultrasonic bone scalpel, as one of my former fellows said," said Lieberman. "This is the game changer."

The ultrasonic bone scalpel vibrates 22,500 times per second to precisely cut bone, but the tip is not sharp, and bounces off soft tissues. It is a safer, less intrusive way of doing spinal surgery.

"I can't believe where I am now," Kaleigh said.

"In January, we were facing a wheelchair, diapers, all those things that go through our heads, to now where she's riding her bike," said Cassey Clemons, Kaleigh's mother.

Lieberman said when Kaleigh's back heals completely, she would be able to resume gymnastics, if she wanted.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

85°F

Few Clouds

TONIGHT

  • 30%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

69News at Sunrise
Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' stops by the 69 News studio

Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' stops by the 69 News studio

FestCam
Fest Cam: Thursday, August 1st, 2019

Fest Cam: Thursday, August 1st, 2019

Poconos Coal
PHOTOS: 2019 Schuylkill County Fair
Tom Rader | 69 News

PHOTOS: 2019 Schuylkill County Fair

Pets
Latest US postage stamps honor military dogs
USPS

Latest US postage stamps honor military dogs