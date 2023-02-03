JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Faith plays a major role in the lives of Ezra Sneed and Rhonda Baker.
“When you’re trusting the lord, you just feel good,” said Sneed.
These two sisters have a lot to be thankful for.
“One morning I woke up and my vision was kind of blurry," Baker said.
An MRA scan showed Rhonda had not one, but two giant brain aneurysms.
“A brain aneurysm is like a bulge, like a stretch on a blood vessel,” said Dr. Ricardo Hanel, a neurosurgeon at Baptist Health in Jacksonville.
Dr. Hanel was able to snake a catheter from Rhonda’s groin to her brain, diverting blood from the aneurysm and stopping it from growing. He was also able to save Rhonda’s older sister from the same fate, or worse.
“It was a surprise," said Sneed. "I didn't know what an aneurysm was.”
Hanel wants to change that. He is on a mission to spread the word about brain aneurysms and the family connection.
“It’s very important to educate all the way from primary care physicians to the whole population.” explained Hanel.
If you have first degree relatives with a brain aneurysm, your risk of having one goes up from four to six percent.
Ezra had the same minimally invasive procedure as her sister, and they are both living proof that it’s important to talk about brain aneurysms with your doctor and your family.
The MRA scan used to detect brain aneurysms is done on the same machine that’s used for an MRI, but it just looks at brain vessels and allows doctors to determine whether to do a procedure or monitor it.
It’s vital that you find the aneurysm before it’s too late.
If it ruptures, you have a four out of ten chance of dying from it. Only about 20 percent who do survive get back to their full capacity afterwards.