ORLANDO, Fla. — Self-driving cars, drone helicopters, and medical monitoring equipment are all the result of cutting-edge technology that requires connection to the cloud. Now, researchers at the University of Central Florida are developing devices that won't rely on internet connection.
"What we are trying to do is make small devices, which will mimic the neurons and synapses of the brain," said Tania Roy, a researcher at the University of Central Florida.
Right now, artificial intelligence learning requires connection to a remote server to perform heavy computing calculations. The scientists are making the AI circuits microscopically small.
"Each device that we have is the size of 1/100th of a human hair," Roy said.
The AI can fit on a small microchip – less than an inch wide – eliminating the need for internet connection, meaning life-saving devices could work in remote areas. Helping emergency responders find missing hikers is one example.
"We would send a drone, which has a camera eye, and it can just go and locate those people and rescue them," Roy said.
The scientists said with no need for internet connection, the AI would also work in space, where no AI technology has gone before.
The same UCF team is expanding on its work with artificial brain devices, and it is developing artificial intelligence that mimics the retina in the human eye, meaning someday, AI could instantly recognize the images in front of it. The researchers said that technology is about five years away from commercial use.