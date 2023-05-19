SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. - You name it, Katie Miller would do it. Until she couldn’t.
“I just didn't feel like myself, like normal,” she said.
“Katie said, ‘Mom, I feel like my brain snapped’,” her mom Colleen fearfully remembered.
Doctors admitted Katie into a psychiatric ward, but what was happening to her wasn’t mental, it was physical.
“What happens is you're perfectly normal one day, and suddenly overnight, this person can become paranoid, can start having visual hallucinations, auditory hallucinations,” said Dr. Stacy Clardy, autoimmune neurologist at the University of Utah.
Anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, also known as brain on fire disease, is misdiagnosed as a psychiatric disorder in up to 40 percent of patients.
“So, for many of the females, especially after puberty, they can develop what's called an ovarian dermoid cyst or an ovarian teratoma,” Dr. Clardy added.
These cysts often have hair and teeth in them. The immune system sees it as foreign and attacks it, but there is a component of tissue that actually is brain tissue.
Within four days, Katie was catatonic and needed a ventilator to breathe.
There is no single approved treatment. A five-year, nationwide clinical trial is testing whether a drug called Inebilizumab will stop the assault on the brain.
Katie had her cyst removed, but she can’t remember three months of her life. With the help of various medications, Katie is now on her way to recovery.
Up to 50 percent of patients can suffer long-term consequences, especially cognitive and mood symptoms. Experts say recovery is also often slow and patients require prolonged hospital stays.
The extinguished trial is enrolling at 26 sites all across the United States, and in Barcelona and the Netherlands.
If the name of this disease sounds familiar, it may be because the book “Brain on Fire.” It was written by journalist Susanna Cahalan who had NMDA receptor encephalitis. It was made into a movie in 2016.