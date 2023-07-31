ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Anushka Shah, who has her sights set on college, just graduated high school at 19-years-old with a 3.75 GPA.
Anushka has Rett syndrome and is unable to speak or use her hands. She uses her eyes to communicate.
“I communicate using this eye-gaze device, meaning that I control it with my eyes. I know I am the coolest,” she said.
“Anushka overcomes challenges every single day,” expressed Nita Shah, her mother.
Until recently, there was no treatment for Rett syndrome, only medicines and therapies to help the symptoms.
“We have, now, the first FDA-approved treatment for Rett syndrome, a drug called Trofinetide, or Daybue,” said Dr. Robin Ryther, pediatric neurologist at the WashU Rett Spectrum Clinic at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
Experts say the drug could stop the syndrome before it takes hold.
“It targets the genetic changes. It's not a cure but it's the first step,” Dr. Ryther added.
Dr. Ryther has seen it turn the clock back for some of her patients.
"We have one young woman, for example, who has regained verbal speech and she has over 30 words now, and she's been on the drug for over two years," said Dr. Ryther.
Anushka, who has not taken the drug yet, is looking forward to a bright future of helping people like her get their voices heard.
Rett syndrome can now be detected at birth with broad screening tests, which can help with diagnosis even before regression begins. The new drug is approved for children aged two years and older.
Researchers don’t yet know if patients will need to take it for life, or if it will have the same impact for older people living with Rett syndrome.
As for Anushka, she wants people to know that Rett syndrome is challenging but not insurmountable, and that no one should ever give up on beating it.