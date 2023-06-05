DENVER, Co. - “We like to go to Target and spend money,“ said Ruby Levitt.
That’s not all these two sisters have in common. Like their mother and grandmother, they both have scoliosis.
“It's really uncomfortable. I can feel it all the time,” said Ire Levitt.
“I was in a lot of pain,” added Ruby.
Ire has not had surgery, but little sister Ruby tried something new to straighten her spine: vertebral body tethering or VBT.
“It allows us to approach the spine differently in a way where we don’t have to disrupt quite as many muscles and underlying anatomy," explained Dr. Jaren Riley, pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. "It also allows us to maintain the flexibility of the spine.”
Through four small incisions, Riley used a rope, similar to nylon, to tether the bones of the spine together.
“With the rope, we can tighten the rope, which allows us to straighten the curve to a certain degree. And so, the curve will gradually get straighter and straighter,” said Riley.
Ruby had a 52-degree curve in her spine before surgery. After the VBT procedure, it was 18. Doctors say she is now pain free and an inch taller.
“I was really excited about it, and I, like, felt normal for once,” Ruby said.
Now Ire is hoping to follow in her footsteps and have her surgery this summer.
Dr. Riley says spinal fusion used to be the only option, and that can greatly inhibit movement and flexibility.
Right now, VBT is only approved for children who are still growing, but Dr. Riley is working to broaden those restrictions.