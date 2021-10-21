ST. LOUIS — With his poles and tackle box, Mark Forrest is off to do what he loves best, but Forrest thought he had reeled in his last fish six years ago.
"He was slurring. He couldn't move his hand, and so I, I just told him, I said, 'You're having a stroke,'" recalled his wife, Pattie.
"By the time I got to the hospital, my whole right side was dead," Mark Forrest said.
During the next six months, he gained back a little movement, but not much.
"I was getting really depressed," he shared. "I was like, 'I gotta figure out something.'"
That something was the first FDA-cleared brain computer interface for chronic stroke survivors.
"This is the robotic exoskeleton portion of the Ipsyhand," said Dr. Eric Leuthardt, a neurosurgeon at Washington University School of Medicine and Neurolutions Inc.
Leuthardt created the exoskeleton, which uses electrical signals in the brain to control hand movement.
"Their brain essentially relearns how to use a different part of the brain to affect control of that paralyzed hand," Leuthardt explained.
A non-invasive headset picks up the brain signals through the scalp, sending the signals wirelessly to the robotic arm. A tablet walks the patient through exercises.
"It's used to really retrain your brain to rewire your brain, so you don't need this system in the long run," Leuthardt noted.
Patients who had their stroke six months ago or even 10 years ago have seen improvement. As for Mark Forrest, he's now able to fish again, and he even built his own boat.
"It's just being out there is what I truly love," he said, "and I'm thankful I can do it."
Anyone who has suffered a stroke who has good cognitive function would be a candidate for this device. Neuroloutions hopes to have it available to everyone next year and believes it will be covered by Medicare.