PITTSBURGH — Chemotherapy, radiation, surgery, and new advances in breast cancer treatment have contributed to a 43% reduction in breast cancer deaths over the past 30 years.
"Through those advances, we're doing better with outcomes," said Adrian Lee, a UPMC researcher, "but now, we're trying to make sure that we give the right treatment to the right patient."
Lee and his colleagues studied data from women over 70 with ER positive, HER2 negative cancer. The researchers focused on radiotherapy and sentinel lymph node biopsy – two treatments that can have significant side effects.
"With sentinel lymph node biopsy, you have a risk of lymphedema, which many men and women suffer from with swollen arms," Lee explained.
And radiotherapy, which is designed to kill remaining cancer cells, can cause nerve pain and skin irritation. Researchers used an advanced computer program and determined that the rates of recurrence were the same, whether women had sentinel lymph node biopsy and radiotherapy or not, suggesting that those treatments can be reduced or eliminated in some patients.
"So," Lee said, "if we can reduce that and reduce the use of that safely in cancers where we know that they're unlikely to recur, then that's good for everyone."
Lee and his colleagues initially studied de-identified data from women over age 70, because clinical trials don't often include women in this age category. The pros and cons of aggressive treatment have been a topic for doctors and patients since 2016. That's when The American Society of Breast Surgeons recommended surgeons and patients have frank discussions about both the benefits and risks.