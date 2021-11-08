BETHESDA, Md. — Before and after braces for their children, parents often know there are a few years and many orthodontists visits in between.
For Meghan Zorc, 24, it is the second go-round with orthodontic care. She had braces as a teen, but recently, her front teeth started to separate.
"I was having a lot of space between them, and as you can imagine, my tongue was starting to push through them," Zorc shared.
And, as a dental student, Zorc was extra conscious of her smile.
This time, she wanted accelerated treatment. She found Dr. Negaar Sagafi of Bethesda Orthodontics, one of the first in the country to offer a newly designed appliance by orthodontic company BRIUS. It's applied to the back of the teeth.
"Instead of connecting the brackets and the teeth together, each tooth has its own independent bracket and has its own independent spring that connects to what we call a stability bar or an anchorage bar," Sagafi explained.
Sagafi said the device is customized for each patient and moves each tooth into place independently.
"The appliance, the BRIUS, is actually moving the teeth from its initial point to the final point that it needs to go to," Sagafi said.
Because there's no bar attached to the teeth, patients can floss normally, helping to avoid cavities, and instead of bi-monthly or monthly visits, Segafi sees patients just a few times a year.
"It's a huge, huge perk to have this appliance in my mouth all the time and never have to worry about it," Zorc exclaimed
On average, traditional orthodontic treatment costs families between $5,000 and $7,000. Sagafi offers treatment with the device by BRIUS for about the same cost as a way to encourage patients to try the new technology.
It's also important to note that Sagafi lectures about the new device and is compensated by BRIUS for her travels, but she does not receive royalties from the company.