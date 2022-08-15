ORLANDO, Fla. — For the 37 million Americans with diabetes, insulin is a critical part of managing high blood sugar, but prices of some diabetes drugs are sky high. In fact, the listed price of one has jumped 1,200% since it launched. Another is up 715%.
The cost for a popular drug for rheumatoid arthritis is up by 486%, and one nerve pain medication is up 420%.
More and more Americans are searching for better prices on the internet, but health experts say buyer beware.
"One of the things we have is a project where we order prescription drugs from online pharmacies, analyze them, and see what you're actually getting," said Elizabeth Gardner, a forensic scientist at The University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Researchers found some online pharmacies were fake storefronts running scams with expired or unidentified, potentially dangerous, chemicals. Some of the tested drugs were inconsistent.
"It did contain the active ingredient, but when we quantified it, we were supposed to be receiving pills that contained 20 milligrams, and they contained anywhere from 18 to 41 milligrams," Gardner explained.
That means consumers were either getting less than they needed or a higher dose than recommended.
The safest bets? The FDA recommends consumers buy from verified online sources related to their individual health plans, or their "brick and mortar" pharmacy.
While most consumers assume that online pharmacies are safe, the FDA estimates that only 3% of online pharmacies reviewed by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy are in compliance with U.S. pharmacy laws and standards.
Money magazine recommends five online pharmacies: Costco, Pill Pack, RX Outreach, HealthWarehouse.com, and Bioplus Specialty Pharmacy.